Mardi Gras Children Parade and Festivities

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Festivities for the 25th Annual Mardi Gras Celebration in St. Andrews kicked off Friday with a kids parade where thousands of beads were being handed out!

Events will be taking place all weekend long including a festival from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday with the main Mardi Gras parade at 2 p.m. along Beck Avenue!

Come Sunday, festivities will be from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. with the addition of a pet parade at 2:30 p.m. with registration at 1 p.m. in Oaks by the Bay Park.

The weather will be fantastic for everyone to come out and have a good time too! Saturday and Sunday will be cool and dry with highs in the 60s on both days, along with plenty of sunshine! Be sure to Grab that light jacket when heading out the door!

