Memorial event held in honor of local girl

By Tony Reese
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Friday was a day of emotions and celebration in Lynn Haven as community members gathered in honor of one special girl.

Anna Eldridge passed away last year, and people came out to Sharon Sheffield Park to honor her with a fun run on what would have been her 12th birthday.

Eldridge was an avid animal lover, so in her honor, a lot of the participants donated pet and cleaning supplies for the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter.

It’s very emotional I mean, we’re just amazed that people came out. I mean people cared about Anna, but they cared about the cause. I appreciate it a lot,” Wesly and Lindsay Eldridge, Anna’s parents, said.

Along with the fun run, there was also a walkathon at Mowat Middle School.

