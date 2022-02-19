New Panama City diagnostic center brings breast cancer screening closer to home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurricane Michael closed the doors to many facilities in Bay County and medical campuses were no exception to the damage. On Friday, Ascension Sacred Heart Bay cut the ribbon on a new chapter, opening Ascension Sacred Heart Bay Women’s Diagnostic Center.

“So it’s a very exciting time as we bring this kind of forefront of modern technology and modern clinical practices to women’s health for the Panhandle community,” Ascension Sacred Heart Bay Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mario Pulido said.

They said the women’s diagnostic center will include new comprehensive breast imaging for women never before seen in Bay County.

“We will be bringing services related to 3D mammography, which we have not had at Bay since prior to the hurricane, public floor therapy which is wonderful, DEXA, ultrasound. This will be amazing,” Ascension Sacred Heart Bay President Robin Godwin said.

The goals are saving lives with early detection and providing quality of life.

“Most people, when they hear that cancer diagnosis they’re afraid and having a center like this with the latest technology is really going to improve early detection and it will really improve breast cancer survival for our patients,” Ascension Sacred Heart Bay Breast Surgical Oncologist Dr. Jonathan Smith said.

Experts said only about 55% of women over 40 in Bay County got their annual mammogram last year.

“So we certainly hope to make a big dent in that number and increase that number to get more women into our center to do early screaming and detection as we move through this process,” said Godwin.

A process they hope will bring comfort and convenience to women closer to home.

“We’re going to be able to offer you world class care that you would get in New York City or Houston, right here in your own backyard,” said Smith.

As they said, opening the doors to new opportunities for breast cancer services in your backyard.

The center is the second of its kind along with the Emerald Coast campus. It’s part of a multi-million dollar plan to expand the hospital’s services.

