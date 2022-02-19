Advertisement

That’s Nuts! Bay County Peanut Butter Challenge brings in more than 1,100 pounds of peanut butter

UF/IFAS's peanut butter challenge is back in Bay County with several drop off locations for residents. It runs through Thanksgiving.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 2021 Peanut Butter Challenge has ended and the nutty totals are in.

According to the UF/IFAS Extension Bay County, 1,152.719 pounds of peanut butter was collected. Donations were collected at five Bay County locations and several schools got involved as well. The total also included a 524-pound match from the Florida Peanut Butter Producer’s Association.

”It’s nice to see that type of support during the time that it’s needed the most, as people are trying to address their rising prices for food. One thing about peanut butter, not only is it nutritious, but it’s shelf-stable,” Scott Jackson, Director of the UF/IFAS Extension Bay County, said.

Once all the jars were rounded up, they were distributed to six food banks across Bay County. Those locations include Catholic Charities in Cedar Grove, Pastor Eddie Baptist Church in Mexico Beach, First Baptist Church in Callaway and Panama City, Callaway School Program, Bay Area Community Services, and Woodlawn Food Bank in Panama City Beach.

