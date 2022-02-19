Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Skies will clear tonight and temperatures will fall into the upper 30s inland w/low 40s at the coast. Highs will rebound under sunny skies on Saturday as temperatures will reach the low to mid 60s. Winds will be North at 10-15 mph. Lows will again fall into the 30s/40s Sunday w/highs warming into the upper 60s. The warming trend continues next week w/highs in the 70s and lows rising into the 60s. Skies will be a little cloudier, but rain chances will stay west and north of us in the panhandle.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

