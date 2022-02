Area scores and highlights for Saturday, February 19th

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Boy’s High School Soccer:

5A State Semifinal:

River Ridge 1 Arnold 6

Girls 1A Region 1 Wrestling State Qualifiers:

100 lbs:

Valerie Soloria, Mosley-1st

Kameron Easter, Wewahitchka-4th

130 lbs:

Kaylee Easter, Wewahitchka-1st

145 lbs:

Savannah Pitts, Mosley-3rd

170 lbs:

Henlee Haynes, Mosley-1st

Juco Men’s Basketball:

Gulf Coast 77 Tallahassee 85

Pensacola 52 Northwest Florida 80

Juco Women’s Basketball:

Gulf Coast 74 Tallahassee 65

Pensacola 61 Northwest 71

Juco Baseball:

Northwest Florida 5 Miami Dade 1

Coastal Alabama-East 1 Gulf Coast 15

Columbia State 2 Chipola 8

Juco Softball:

Northwest Florida 12 Shelton State 0

Louisiana State-Eunice 10 Northwest Florida 11

Wallace State 8 Gulf Coast 0

Jones College 2 Gulf Coast 3

