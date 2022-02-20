Fish Fry Fundraiser raises money for local woman’s chemotherapy

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jaliyah Arts has been going through chemotherapy for seven months. Arts and her family need to go to Gainesville in order to get treatment at Shands Cancer Hospital. She said funds to provide for her family are running low because of her sickness and now they need housing to stay in Gainesville for her treatments.

“Its going to take the rest of my hair and I have an almost 10-month-old baby,” Arts said.

A “Fish Fry Fundraiser” was held on in Panama City Saturday. Family and friends passed out fish, fries, hush puppies, coleslaw, and beans for $12 a plate. All proceeds went towards her family’s housing.

“It means a lot to me to get this done and finish my journey,” Arts said.

The family thanks everyone who contributed and hopes to finish this journey strong.

If you were not able to make it out, you can still donate through CashApp and Venmo.

CashApp- $MarleyPetersJ

Venmo- MarleyPeters

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.