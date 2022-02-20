Advertisement

GCSC hosts annual Kidz Klinic

Children can receive a free dental exam, cleaning, sealants, and x-ray among other things at...
Children can receive a free dental exam, cleaning, sealants, and x-ray among other things at this week's &amp;quot;Kidz Klinic&amp;quot;. (WJHG/WECP)(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Gulf Coast State College Dental Hygiene Program is hosting its annual “Kidz Klinic” this week.

From February 21-24, kids ages 3-17 can receive free dental hygiene services at GCSC’s Dental Clinic on the Panama City Campus.

The appointment includes a dental exam, cleaning, fluoride treatments, oral hygiene instruction and any necessary x-rays.

“Kidz Klinic” was started as a way of raising awareness about oral health and providing an opportunity for local children to receive dental treatment at no cost to their families.

The GCSC Dental Clinic is located on the first floor of the Health Sciences building on the Panama City Campus.

To schedule an appointment, call (850) 872.3833.

Appointments are limited and cannot be guaranteed. Parents and Guardians must remain on-site during the entire visit.

