Locals continue celebrating Mardi Gras weekend in St. Andrews

Locals catching beads and and having fun
Locals catching beads and and having fun(WJHG)
By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST. ANDREWS, FLA. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s all about food, fun, and friends as the 25th Annual Mardi Gras celebration continues all weekend long.

It all started with a kid’s parade on Friday, where children gathered as many beads and candy as they could.

Saturday was the main parade that included over 30 floats.

Locals said they are here for the fun and feel good finally being out as the pandemic slows down.

“Just seeing everybody coming out and enjoying this awesome weather, the parade, the friendship,” one local said.

But, some said they were still a little nervous.

“Kinda normal, a little scary of course,” another local said.

The parade kicked off at 2 p.m. and made its way through Beck Avenue.

Children enjoyed face painting and food, while parents enjoyed some brews.

The fun isn’t over yet though! Sunday is the pet parade so you and your furry friend can enjoy Mardi Gras together. Festivities will be from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. with the addition of the pet parade at 2:30 p.m.

