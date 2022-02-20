Pleasant forecast ahead

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We had a beautiful and cool start to the weekend with highs in the lower 60s under sunny skies.

An area of high pressure to our north is to thank for the beautiful weather we’ve had and will continue to have for the second half of our weekend.

Sunday will be a few degrees warmer thanks to an easterly flow. Highs will warm up into the upper 60s.

The warming trend continues this week with highs in the 70s and lows rising into the 60s. Skies will gain a few more clouds, but rain chances will stay well to the north and of us in the Panhandle. A few spotty showers will be possible associated with a cold front on Friday.

