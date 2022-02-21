Advertisement

Boy, 15, dies after forklift overturned, police say

A Tennessee boy died in a forklift accident.
By Mary Alice Royse and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A 15-year-old boy died Sunday afternoon after a forklift overturned, police said.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department announced the teenager, identified as Jayden Dalton, was killed when the forklift that he was on overturned on top of him in a lot of an equipment rental business, WSMV reports.

Police said Dalton and another teen started the engines of the machinery on the lot.

A witness reported that Jayden was doing donuts on the forklift when it overturned.

Jayden Brown attended Maplewood High School in Nashville. The school released a statement offering condolences to Brown’s family members and friends while announcing that grief counselors would be available for those mourning.

The police department classified the death as accidental.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baristas at a Texas Starbucks jumped in to help a customer who they believed was in danger.
Starbucks baristas look out for customer who they believe was in danger
Pam Robb died after she was attacked by a recently rescued dog at a Florida animal rescue. Her...
Animal shelter worker killed when dog ‘suddenly snapped’
Jaliyah Arts, her husband, and 10-month-old son.
Fish Fry Fundraiser raises money for local woman’s chemotherapy
It was a day of emotions and celebration in Lynn Haven as community members gathered in honor...
Memorial event held in honor of local girl
Florida police say they arrested 61-year-old Joan Burke after her husband was found stabbed 140...
Florida woman charged, accused of stabbing husband 140 times

Latest News

FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby win invalidated
A man was rescued after falling off of his boat and swimming five miles off the coast of...
California man rescued after fall from boat and 5 hour swim in freezing waters
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Putin orders forces to ‘maintain peace’ in eastern Ukraine
This photo shows former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
Defense rests in federal trial in George Floyd’s killing