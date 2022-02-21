Advertisement

Calhoun County historic properties surveyed

The old courthouse, now the location of the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, is one historic...
The old courthouse, now the location of the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, is one historic property in Blountstown.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Calhoun County’s history is being recognized. Surveyors from the Florida Department of State have been hunting for historic properties.

“They have teams that are coming out,” Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce Kristy Terry said. “They are going down the roadsides and doing a visual asset inventory.”

Officials say those conducting the surveys drove and walked around Calhoun County to find historical cemeteries, land and buildings 50 years and older.

However, Calhoun County is just one of the many places across the state they have surveyed, and Calhoun County officials are hoping they’ll find some new historic places.

“They’re going around the state doing this for a lot of the rural areas, there are a lot of assets that maybe we weren’t aware of,” Terry said.

With every historical discovery, Calhoun County officials say they want to preserve them the best they can.

“If we do have something that we’re not aware of, and that we need to put effort and resources into saving, then we’d like to do that... and they’ve found some interesting things,” Terry said.

The survey is funded by the National Park Service as part of an emergency grant program due to Hurricane Michael. Officials won’t know the results of the survey until this summer.

