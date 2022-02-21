Advertisement

Carnival cruises to relax mask mandates in March

Carnival cruises will be relaxing its mask rules next month.
Carnival cruises will be relaxing its mask rules next month.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Carnival cruises will be easing its mask rules next month.

Beginning March 1, masks will be recommended but not required. However, the company said that there may be certain venues and events where you will have to wear a mask.

Masks onboard cruise ships have been an ongoing topic since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Carnival corporation owns several major cruise lines.

According to the company, about 13 million passengers sail onboard a Carnival-owned ship in a typical year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baristas at a Texas Starbucks jumped in to help a customer who they believed was in danger.
Starbucks baristas look out for customer who they believe was in danger
Pam Robb died after she was attacked by a recently rescued dog at a Florida animal rescue. Her...
Animal shelter worker killed when dog ‘suddenly snapped’
Jaliyah Arts, her husband, and 10-month-old son.
Fish Fry Fundraiser raises money for local woman’s chemotherapy
It was a day of emotions and celebration in Lynn Haven as community members gathered in honor...
Memorial event held in honor of local girl
Florida police say they arrested 61-year-old Joan Burke after her husband was found stabbed 140...
Florida woman charged, accused of stabbing husband 140 times

Latest News

NYPD is investigating at least six separate stabbings in the subway system since Friday.
At least 6 stabbed in NY subway since Friday
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Biden-Putin summit discussed but fears of Ukraine war remain
NYPD is investigating at least six separate stabbings in the subway system since Friday.
6 stabbings reported in NY subway
FILE - Jamal Edwards holds his Member of the British Empire (MBE) after it was awarded to him...
Jamal Edwards, who nurtured UK musical talent, dead at 31