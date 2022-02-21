Advertisement

Edgewater Gymnastics hosts 17th annual Edgewater Classic

Almost one thousand gymnasts from ten states came down to compete.(WJHG)
By Julia Daniels
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Edgewater gymnastics is hosting their annual classic at the Edgewater Beach Resort Convention Center.

There are nearly one thousand gymnasts from ten different states that traveled down to compete with different levels taking the floor, beam, bars, and vault each day.

The event started on Friday and will run through Monday, with the upper levels already finishing up Friday and Saturday and the lower levels following Sunday and Monday.

For Pam Kitchen and Anna Rodriguez of Edgewater Gymnastics, this event is more than just a competition.

“Being here in Panama City Beach, there’s a lot of recognition with softball or baseball, and not a lot of people know about gymnastics,” said Rodgriguez. “But now that there is a huge competition here with almost a thousand athletes, it’s so cool that even with just local support, there’s gymnasts, non-gymnasts, people that want to come out and just see what gymnastics is all about at the highest level.”

The event wraps up Monday with competition beginning at 8 a.m.

