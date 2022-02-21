Advertisement

First in-person Seaside School Half Marathon and 5k since 2020

By Victoria Scott
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More than 3,000 people braved the chilly weather Sunday morning to participate in this year’s Seaside School Half Marathon and 5K race in Walton County.

This year marked the first time both races were held in-person since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some runners still participated virtually.

This event is the public charter school’s largest fundraiser of the year.

It helps not only its students but also the community.

”We also love this event because we embrace the community and try to bring the community in,” Chairman of Seaside School Board of Directors Nicholas Vlahos said. “Coming off of the slower seasons of January and February, it’s a great event for tourism. We bring people right back in before Spring Break. We support restaurants and other tourist shops.”

Sponsorships alone bring in roughly $350,000 for the Seaside Neighborhood School and the Seacoast Collegiate High School.

The money raised from the event goes toward improving educational opportunities and extra-curricular activities for the students.

Every runner received a goody bag as a thank you for participating.

Officials said the event would not be possible without the help of volunteers.

