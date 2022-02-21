Freeport supports High School senior battling cancer

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The freeport community isn’t letting Jacob Becktel go through his battle with leukemia alone.

“He had been to the doctor’s office a couple of times and they diagnosed him mono. Then a couple of weeks later we went back and they diagnosed him with strep throat,” Jason Becktel, Jacob’s father said. “After a couple of days he was having some issues and we took him to the emergency room and they told us he had leukemia.”

Jacob is a high school senior and a varsity athlete. When the news came he had cancer it shocked not only his family but also his basketball team.

“Obviously it was a shock and you know when you are young you think that you are invincible so they were, I think they were on that side of they know he is going to beat this,” David Felix, boys basketball coach, said.

“I’ve been playing with Jacob for four years,” Teammate KK Henderson said. “He always brings energy, he and I were like the captain of the team. Just to see him go down made me want to up and be a bigger person.”

Off the court, Jacob worked at McDonald’s. So when the owner heard of his diagnosis they knew they had to pitch in.

On Monday, a fundraiser was held to help the family with medical and travel expenses.

“He was a valued member of our team and he is still very young. We are happy to be a part of this to help him in every way we can. We know going through something like this is so heart-wrenching for the whole family,” David Costa Jr., Mcdonald’s owner/ operator, said.

Jacob was unable to attend the fundraiser. He is receiving chemotherapy treatment in Gainesville.

Jacobs’s dad told NewsChannel 7 that even though he was unable to attend the event in person he watched on a live stream.

