Kiss-A-Kitty Valentine’s Day & Adoption Event held at Hammerhead Fred’s

By Tony Reese
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Can you think of a better way to spend National Love Your Pet Day than giving a furry friend a forever home?

Sunday, Hammerhead Fred’s hosted a Kiss-a-Kitty Valentine and Adoption Event.

The event was in partnership with Animal Haven Rescue of Bay County.

There was a variety of different breeds ready to find a family.

Those who did adopt were able to get their pet’s photo taken with Cupid for free.

”Adopt, don’t shop. You know we have lots of wonderful available kitties, all personalities. So you know we can fit one with your family. And support your local rescues. We work really hard and spend all of our time and a lot of our money to care for these animals. And you know it’s a great way to say thank you to your local rescues,” Stacy Pippin, Animal Haven Rescue of Bay County President, said.

Rescue officials said there are a number of ways one can help, whether it’s donating or volunteering.

If you were unable to attend Sunday’s event, there are still ways for you to adopt a forever friend. You can visit the rescue’s Facebook page or website.

