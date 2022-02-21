Advertisement

Lady Commodores and Lady Indians set to play for second in conference

JJ and Adam Bleday work towards return to pro ball.
By Julia Daniels
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It has been a confusing couple of days for the Chipola women’s basketball team, and the Gulf Coast women’s basketball team.

On Saturday, the Commodores beat Tallahassee, 74-65, and Pensacola lost to Northwest Florida. This series of finals result in Gulf Coast improving to 7-5, the same record as the Lady Indians.

The tie-breaker game will determine who is second in the Panhandle Conference and will automatically get a bid to the state tournament.

“Obviously, if you win, then you get that automatic second spot,” said Gulf Coast women’s basketball coach, Rory Kuhn. “But even if you lose, you finish third in the conference which is the toughest conference in the country, so that at large bid, you would imagine is going to either us or Chipola, so pressure, I guess, but not really. I’m okay with it, and I think the girls are too to be honest.”

Even with a berth to the state tournament still on the line, Coach Kuhn says he is pretty pleased with where his team is.

“I do think we are playing pretty good basketball right now, at the right time. As long as we can get a little bit better each day, which is kind of what I’ve always preached to them. I think they have for the most part. You definitely want to be doing it at this time, and not in November or December, so timing is important like everything in life, you know?”

The tie-breaker game is set for Tuesday at Northwest Florida with tipoff at 5:30 p.m.

