Let out a woof, a meow, or even a chirp, it’s National Love Your Pet Day

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - National Love Your Pet Day is a day designed to give extra attention to our furry friends, and it seems everyone has some unique way of showing it.

“Take them to do activities we would normally want to do ourselves. And just allow them to have free roam and enjoy their time,” Jacob Lindsey and DJ Brazelton, Zeke Man, Wilson, and Daisy Mae’s owners, said.

“Treat em like people, you know. You gotta respect them and kind of live with them,” Brad Burke, Bacon Bits’ owner, said.

Some people said they even like to give special treats.

“Dental sticks, keep their teeth healthy. Share lots of love, take them for walks, give them good exercise,” George Wilds, Ariel’s owner, said.

Whether you’re a cat person, a dog person, a bird person, a snake person, or anything in between, it seems there’s a pet for just about everyone. Many of those pet owners were found celebrating National Love Your Pet Day on Sunday in Panama City Beach.

“I just kind of take her everywhere with me, like she’s literally my companion,” Hannah Majors, Indie’s owner, said.

No matter the pet, every single one brings some sort of happiness to their owner’s life. Just as often, it works the other way around too.

“Bacon Bits was actually in the engine of a truck when it was cranked up and sustained injuries,” Stacy Pippin, Animal Haven Rescue of Bay County President, said.

Bacon Bits had a fractured skull, several cuts on her body. Due to a spiral fracture in her front leg, it had to be amputated.

With the help of Animal Haven Rescue of Bay County, a plea was put out for anyone willing to help with Bacon Bits’ vet bills.

According to members of the organization, the community came through and helped her be the cat she is today. They even helped her land a new home.

“I saw her story on Stacy’s page so I went in my room and I told my wife, she’s getting ready for bed. I was like listen we’re going to adopt a new cat. She goes well if we do, when she turned her phone around and goes we need this one. It was Bits, we were both looking at the same story at the same time,” Burke said.

If there’s one takeaway from showing love to your pet, Burke said it’s like free therapy for both the pet and the owner.

Everyone has a variety of ways when it comes to treating their pets. Veterinarians said some of the more popular ways are petting them, playing with them, and providing them with interactive toys.

