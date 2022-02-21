Local gas prices among lowest in state

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City and Crestview/Fort Walton Beach areas are home to some of the lowest gas prices in the state, according to AAA.

The company says Florida gas prices increased another six cents last week, setting a new 2022 high of $3.51 per gallon. Representatives say that’s 15 cents higher than last year’s high, and the highest daily average price since July 2014.

But locally, we’re seeing some of the lowest gas prices in the state.

AAA says the average price for the state, as of Sunday, was $3.50 per gallon. We’re told the average for Crestview/Fort Walton Beach area was $3.42 and in Panama City, it was $3.44.

The national average cost for gas, as of Sunday, was reported as $3.53.

