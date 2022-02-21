Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a bit of an active start as clouds are increasing across our skies this morning from the west. Among the clouds are a few light sprinkles in our far western counties. I don’t think this will be an issue for today as most of the light sprinkles are drying up before having too much of an impact. We’ll carry a small chance through the day for a light sprinkle over Okaloosa and Walton Counties today.

Otherwise, it’s pleasantly cool out the door as the clouds are preventing us from getting overly chilly. We’ll start the day near 50 and see quite a bit of warmth still head our way despite the clouds. Highs today still reach the 70s, with low 70s for the beaches and mid 70s inland.

Southerly winds are back in place and that will increase the moisture content of our air mass today and tonight. In fact, it may get slightly sticky heading into tonight and tomorrow.

That will likely lead toward foggy starts over the days ahead. We’ll see the fog generally lift out through mid morning to a mix of sun and clouds across our skies with no real rain chances in sight for much of the week. Our next rain chance comes along a cold front moving through on Friday. However, it appears to be rather weak in nature with only a few passing showers possible.

Highs will remain in the 70s for the coast this week, while inland areas will warm into the 80s in this spring pattern by tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures only dip down into the seasonal upper 60s for the weekend after the front passes through on Friday.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies turn partly cloudy through the day. Highs today reach the low 70s on the coast to mid 70s inland. Your 7 Day Forecast will have a stretch of foggy mornings ahead for much of the week with a mix of sun and clouds during the day and warm temperatures.

