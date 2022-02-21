Pet parade wraps up St. Andrews Mardi Gras Festival

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Krewe of St. Andrews kept the Mardi Gras spirit alive by hosting a pet parade Sunday afternoon.

Officials said pet owners registered more than 40 dogs for the event.

Spectators enjoyed watching dogs of all shapes and sizes strut their moves in Mardi Gras attire.

It’s also National Love Your Pet Day.

“I believe it brings a lot of peace and harmony to your life,” dog owner Amanda Brogdon said. “Especially this time we’re dealing with right now, everybody needs a companion.”

The pet parade has gone on for at least 10 years.

Many pet owners stressed the importance of adopting a dog.

“It’s very important to adopt dogs so that they are not in a shelter,” dog rescue owner Nancy Betsill said. “They can be loved and have a permanent home where they’re loved and cared for. I recently adopted one and she is just the joy of our lives.”

It’s safe to say all the four-legged companions had a “ruff-tastic” time.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.