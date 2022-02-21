Warmer temps ahead!

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We had a beautiful weekend with highs in the 60s under sunny skies.

An area of high pressure to our north is to thank for the beautiful weather we’ve had, and will continue to have as we head into Presidents Day and the upcoming week!

Presidents day will be milder thanks to a southeasterly flow. Highs will warm up into the 70s under a mixture of sun and clouds.

The warming trend continues this week with highs in the 70s and lows rising into the 60s. Skies will gain a few more clouds, but rain chances will stay well to the north and of us in the Panhandle. A few spotty showers will be possible associated with a cold front on Friday followed by seasonal temps and more sunshine next weekend.

