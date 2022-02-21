Advertisement

Yard sale benefiting historical McMullin Library

By Alex Joyce
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Historic Robert’s Hall in Lynn Haven is hosting a yard sale this weekend to support a historical landmark in Bay County.

The yard sale will take place on Friday, February 25, from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and Saturday, February 26, from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Proceeds from the yard sale will benefit Bay County’s first public library, McMullin Library.

McMullin Library was first started in 1911 by 14 women who donated one book and three magazines. By 1915, that number grew to 500 volumes. Today, there are over 18,000 materials for people to view.

Though it is not fully finished, people can still go see the library located on Georgia Avenue in Lynn Haven.

Items not sold in the yard sale will be donated to other places including the Salvation Army.

