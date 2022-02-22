ACC Watersound Invitational taking place at Shark’s Tooth

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The second annual ACC Watersound Invitational is now through 36 of its 54 holes. That event hosted by Florida State’s mens golf team and Shark’s Tooth Golf Club. Last year this event started at Camp Creek Golf Club, but moved a little to the east this time around.

The ACC using this as a season opener of sorts, with two SEC teams, Alabama and Arkansas also invited to compete. in fact it’s Alabama’s Canon Claycomb, the current individual leader at 11 under, a 67 Sunday a 66 Monday. Florida State’s Fredrick Kjettrup, a sophomore out of Denmark, among those in a three way tie for second. save par. He’s at 5 under through 36 holes, tied with three others.

Georgia Tech leads the team scores at 14 under, Hokies are second at minus 8. Bama third at four under. FSU is 10th at plus five.

Watersound Golf G.M. Patrick Richardson says he’s pleased with how things are going so far, and believes the teams are just as happy to be competing here.

“A lot of folks weren’t familiar with the golf courses that we have in the area.” Richardson told me Monday afternoon. “And we feel pretty good about the two golf courses that we have at Camp Creek and Sharks Tooth. And now the eyes were opened. They really enjoyed seeing the golf courses and we’ve had a lot of great feedback the last couple of days. There enjoying this 70° weather. Some of the teams have been fighting just to get to the classrooms, in the snow, and the heavy winds and the cold weather. So a lot of shorts, and short sleeve shirts are being worn here the last couple of days. So we’re just happy to be able to have this opportunity for these young men. They are student athletes, but they’re having fun today being golfers. "

And all this is great exposure for the region, well beyond the Shark’s Tooth Golf Club. And that exposure will be compounded come April, says Richardson.

‘The ACC championship will be here at the end of April. And that will get a lot of exposure throughout the area. And to be able to have that exposure going outside our region, with folks going back to Virginia, or North Carolina, or going to Massachusetts and things like that, because the ACC is really spread out. So to be getting that exposure, and having families come into our area and seeing what we can offer, the beaches and golf and everything. And also the food. It’s just a wonderful opportunity to really see our area.”

The final round of play for the 14 teams set for Tuesday.

