Advertisement

‘Arthur’ airs final episode after 25 seasons

'Arthur' first debuted on PBS in 1996.
'Arthur' first debuted on PBS in 1996.(WGBH/Business Wire via AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Everyone’s favorite aardvark is saying goodbye.

The beloved PBS animated show “Arthur” aired its final episode Monday after 25 seasons.

Since 1996, Arthur, his family, and friends have taught children lessons about kindness, inclusion, and empathy.

The show is the longest-running children’s animated series in the US.

But “Arthur” isn’t going away completely – PBS says reruns will still be available on PBS Kids. New “Arthur” content – including a podcast and digital shorts – will be rolling out later this year.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baristas at a Texas Starbucks jumped in to help a customer who they believed was in danger.
Starbucks baristas look out for customer who they believe was in danger
Pam Robb died after she was attacked by a recently rescued dog at a Florida animal rescue. Her...
Animal shelter worker killed when dog ‘suddenly snapped’
Jaliyah Arts, her husband, and 10-month-old son.
Fish Fry Fundraiser raises money for local woman’s chemotherapy
It was a day of emotions and celebration in Lynn Haven as community members gathered in honor...
Memorial event held in honor of local girl
Florida police say they arrested 61-year-old Joan Burke after her husband was found stabbed 140...
Florida woman charged, accused of stabbing husband 140 times

Latest News

The unidentified man brandished a gun at the pick-up window at the restaurant in Midvale,...
Utah police: Man told 4-year-old to fire at officers
AT&T will be shutting down its 3G network on Tuesday.
AT&T shutting down its 3G network
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
War fears grow as Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine
People from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the territory controlled by pro-Russia separatist...
EXPLAINER: The story behind Ukraine’s separatist regions
Bumper stickers saying things like “baby on board” or sorority Greek letters seem harmless. But...
Law enforcement warns bumper stickers can make you a target for criminals