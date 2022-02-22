Advertisement

Babysitter arrested in connection with death of infant

Mary Evans is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.
Mary Evans is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman is facing charges in connection with the death of an infant she was babysitting last summer.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say Mary Elizabeth Evans, 40, of Panama City, was babysitting a nine-week-old infant in June 2021. They say they were called to the home in Fountain where Evans was at and found Evans and the child unresponsive.

Investigators say Evans had bought drugs earlier in the day and snorted the pills before taking care of the child. They say when first responder found Evans, she was sitting on the side of the bed with her upper body covering the child.

First responders say Evans was revived at a local hospital, but the child died.

Investigators say a blue pill found at the crime scene was tested and came back as pressed fentanyl.

Evans is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bumper stickers saying things like “baby on board” or sorority Greek letters seem harmless. But...
Law enforcement warns bumper stickers can make you a target for criminals
The Panama City and Crestview/Fort Walton Beach areas are home to some of the lowest gas prices...
Local gas prices among lowest in state
Pam Robb died after she was attacked by a recently rescued dog at a Florida animal rescue. Her...
Animal shelter worker killed when dog ‘suddenly snapped’
Baristas at a Texas Starbucks jumped in to help a customer who they believed was in danger.
Starbucks baristas look out for customer who they believe was in danger
Local law enforcement agencies are working to keep drunk drivers off the roads by creating a...
Multiple agencies create DUI Task Force in Bay County

Latest News

Changes coming during Highway 390 expansion project.
Highway 390 Widening
Keeping drunk drivers off the road.
DUI Ridealong
Local law enforcement agencies are working to keep drunk drivers off the roads by creating a...
Multiple agencies create DUI Task Force in Bay County
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is working to optimize crime-fighting efforts in Bay County.
BCSO updates status of Bay Real Time Operation Center