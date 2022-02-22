Babysitter arrested in connection with death of infant

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman is facing charges in connection with the death of an infant she was babysitting last summer.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say Mary Elizabeth Evans, 40, of Panama City, was babysitting a nine-week-old infant in June 2021. They say they were called to the home in Fountain where Evans was at and found Evans and the child unresponsive.

Investigators say Evans had bought drugs earlier in the day and snorted the pills before taking care of the child. They say when first responder found Evans, she was sitting on the side of the bed with her upper body covering the child.

First responders say Evans was revived at a local hospital, but the child died.

Investigators say a blue pill found at the crime scene was tested and came back as pressed fentanyl.

Evans is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.

