BCSO updates status of Bay Real Time Operation Center

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is working to optimize crime-fighting efforts in Bay County.

During a news conference on Monday, Sheriff Tommy Ford announced the details of the Bay Real-Time Operation Center, or BAYROC for short.

This project is a collaborative effort by the sheriff’s office and all the other local agencies in the area.

Housed within BCSO, BAYROC is made up of a supervisor and two full-time crime analysts.

The goal is to provide relevant, real-time information directly to local law enforcement out in the field.

”We’re really excited about this. It’s been done in other areas of the country. I think it’s one of the first ones in this area of the state. But it’s based on the real-time crime center concept,” Ford said.

BAYROC uses an integrated system that combines school, traffic, and business cameras to assist responding law enforcement and solve crimes.

The sheriff says there are endless opportunities with this new system.

”The technology is here and we’ve got the building blocks in place to really make this a continued success. As we’re able to add manpower and analyst to the system and refine these technologies. And really you’ve know we’ve just kinda scratched the surface on what these things can do,” Ford said.

The system has been in operation since November.

On the first day BAYROC was operational, the team was able to coordinate with PCPD to close out a Silver Alert, locating the missing person within five minutes of the alert. The elderly gentleman was reunited with his family.

During the first month of operation, BAYROC located numerous wanted persons with outstanding warrants on charges ranging from burglary, domestic violence, and grand theft.

In December of 2021, a 911 call reported a burglary in progress. Within one minute of the 911 call, BAYROC personnel identified the suspect vehicle and pushed out information to responding law enforcement. The vehicle was located and the suspects were arrested.

In the same month, the BCSO responded to a homicide. Once the suspect was identified, the BAYROC team used technological resources to quickly learn he had fled the state. Working with out-of-state law enforcement, BAYROC assisted in the coordination of his capture in northern Alabama.

In December, BAYROC, working with Tallahassee PD, was able to establish a suspect was traveling between Tallahassee and Panama City and was involved in eight liquor store robberies. The result of this coordinated effort was the apprehension of this suspect in the parking lot of a liquor store in Tallahassee.

In the month of January, BAYROC was able to identify and locate numerous wanted persons and burglary suspects that were arrested and taken into custody.

Traffic cams used by BAYROC are currently available for viewing online by the general public. The cameras have a short retention period that varies from system to system.

