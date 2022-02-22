Advertisement

Bill Husfelt named Florida Alliance for Arts Education 2021 Superintendent of the Year

By Allison Baker
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -On Tuesday, Bay District Schools superintended Bill Husfelt was awarded the Florida Alliance for Arts Education (FAAE) 2021 Superintendent of the Year award.

BDS officials say the award recognizes the impact a superintendent can have in developing and maintaining strong arts education programs within their school district.

The public recognition was announced along with eight other Florida Arts Education leaders at the Luminary Hotel & Conference Center in Fort Myers last September.

Husfelt was nominated by Educator and Executive Director Miracle Strip Service Unit of the Florida Education Association, Michael Petty.

Part of his nomination included his leadership for the Gretchen Nelson Fine Arts Center at Mosley High School and the Barbara W. Nelson Fine Arts Center at Bay High School projects. Also, BDS officials say his work to ensure students in all levels of education have access to arts programs was mentioned in the nomination.

”Arts are a thing that are always going to be with us,” Husfelt said. “While athletics are an important part for many students the arts are an important part for many other students. Some do a little of both but the idea is we are trying to have the best-rounded well-groomed students to prepare for a life of adventure and differences.”

The award was presented to Husfelt by Jennifer Jones, President/CEO of Florida Cultural Alliance during the school board meeting.

