Help Fat & Weird Cookie Company break a Guinness world record

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Fat and Weird Cookie Company is asking for your help to break the Guinness world record for most people dunking cookies.

“Cookie Fest” is happening Saturday, February 26th at Aaron Bessant Park.

If you want to make history and eat some sweet treats, show up before the dunk challenge begins at 1 p.m.

The standing Guinness record is 3,200 people, but Aubrie Bromlow with Fat and Weird Cookie says they hope to get 4,000 people.

Cookies and milk are provided to everyone who participates to help Fat and Weird Cookie reach its goal.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will include food trucks and other vendors alongside the cookie contest.

