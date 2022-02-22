Advertisement

Hershey bar wrapper celebrates Women’s History Month

Hershey just released its 'Celebrate She' chocolate bar.
Hershey just released its 'Celebrate She' chocolate bar.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - March is Women’s History Month, and Hershey is celebrating in a sweet way.

The candymaker just released its “Celebrate She” chocolate bar. It comes with a wrapper celebrating the impact of women and girls.

The company is among only a handful of Fortune 500 companies led by women. It was named one of the world’s top female-friendly companies by Forbes last year.

Hershey said it’s committed to equal pay, career development and other initiatives to support women.

It recently donated $150,000 to Girls on the Run, a nonprofit committed to supporting, empowering and inspiring girls to realize their potential.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bumper stickers saying things like “baby on board” or sorority Greek letters seem harmless. But...
Law enforcement warns bumper stickers can make you a target for criminals
The Panama City and Crestview/Fort Walton Beach areas are home to some of the lowest gas prices...
Local gas prices among lowest in state
Pam Robb died after she was attacked by a recently rescued dog at a Florida animal rescue. Her...
Animal shelter worker killed when dog ‘suddenly snapped’
Baristas at a Texas Starbucks jumped in to help a customer who they believed was in danger.
Starbucks baristas look out for customer who they believe was in danger
Local law enforcement agencies are working to keep drunk drivers off the roads by creating a...
Multiple agencies create DUI Task Force in Bay County

Latest News

Despite the challenges, Adonis Lattimore has been proving any doubters wrong since he found...
Teen without legs wins state wrestling championship
Hundreds of beehives have been reported stolen throughout California so far this year.
Beekeepers turn to anti-theft technology as hive thefts rise
The new Russia bills came a day after President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of...
Western leaders allege Russia sending troops to east Ukraine
Despite the challenges, Adonis Lattimore has been proving any doubters wrong since he found...
Teen without legs wins state wrestling championship