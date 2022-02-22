Highway 390 traffic to shift overnight as part of expansion project

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’ve driven down State Road 390, construction and lane shifts have been an all too familiar scene for years.

“You know one way this way, one way that way, it can be a pain sometimes with all the traffic. It can get very backed up,” Panama City resident John Brown said.

Starting Monday night, another change is coming that way. Southbound lanes on State Road 390 will be shifted to the new permanent travel lanes between Jenks Avenue and 17th Street.

“We do traffic shifts periodically throughout the project that allows us to work on certain aspects of the roadway, then we can move traffic over and begin re-construction of State Road 390 moving north,” Florida Department of Transportation spokesperson Ian Satter said.

And residents will tell you with traffic shifts, comes traffic confusion.

“I feel like there may be a little bit of confusion from some of the drivers, some will be like ‘okay, well what’s going on here? Why do I have to go this way?’ with the detour and everything,” said Brown.

In a NewsChannel 7 exclusive ride along with FDOT officials, they hope to alleviate some of those concerns.

“Well, the expansion of State Road 390 to six lanes is going to reduce congestion along a very busy corridor. It will improve safety,” said Satter.

Construction has also impacted some businesses along the road.

“Because our customers are literally in our front yard. It’s made it very easy for those individuals to stop in, get a repair done, and go back to their business,” Hodges Welding And Fabrication owner Fox Hodges said.

Positivity that locals share as their community expands.

“If it would hurry up just a little bit that would be nice, but we’ll see how it goes from there. I’m hopeful it’ll get done sooner rather than later,” Panama City resident Derriek Carter said.

Officials said traffic shifts will continue through the entirety of this project.

“When you have a project of this magnitude, there are a lot of things that go into the reconstruction of State Road 390. Remember, we’re going from two lanes to six lanes. We’re adding all new additional drainage in this area as well. So, more than just construction of a roadway going from two to four lanes. It’s a significant project and a significant investment here in Bay County and a lot of things are being realigned as part of this project as well,” said Satter.

“We ask people to take their time, get acclimated to the traffic shift over the next couple of days and again tonight (Monday), we’re going to have crews out there throughout the night making these traffic shifts, continuing with the stripping. So, we ask that you’re cautious as we will have people in the work zone.”

The traffic shift will begin Monday night at 8:30 and continue through 6:00 a.m. Tuesday. FDOT officials say the project is expected to be completed in mid-2023.

