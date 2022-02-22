Advertisement

It’s National Public Schools Week

By Allison Baker
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -February 21 through the 25, which is this week is designated by Congress as “Public Schools Week.” According to the Senate, 90% of children in the United States attend public school.

Bay District School Officials are encouraging the public to take time this week to thank teachers, staff, and administration. Because they are teaching and leading the public educators of tomorrow.

“Without free public education, we would not be where we are today,” Superintendent Bill Husfelt for Bay District Schools said. “Every one of us owes where we started most likely back to free public education. I am one great example of that. I am grateful to be here and I would not be here if it hadn’t been for the education that I was provided with when I was younger.”

The Senate says public schools prepare students to contribute to society, the economy, and the citizenry of the country.

