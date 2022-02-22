‘Kidz Klinic’s’ complimentary dental service is back in town

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Paying out of pocket for a dental visit is expensive.

However, “Kidz Klinic” at Gulf Coast State College is hoping to take the bite out of the price tag.

“It’s important for us to reach out into the community, especially for the parents who maybe do not have access to a regular dental office,” adjunct instructor and dental hygienist Donita Keller said.

The College also provides affordable dental services to children and adults outside of the program.

“They can come anytime,” Keller said. “There will be a fee if they don’t come during Kidz Klinic, but it’s a very reduced rate, so it’s very economical for them.”

The program is also a chance for dental students to learn and work with young children.

“{We make} sure they’re cleaning their teeth well,” dental hygiene student Rebekah Griffin said. “We also do OHIS which is an index that we use to see how well they’re cleaning their teeth, their plaque, that kind of thing.”

Patients also learn about proper nutrition.

Parents are encouraged to call the College as soon as possible if they’re interested in scheduling an appointment for their child since time slots are limited.

Kidz Klinic will take place from February 21 - 24.

To schedule an appointment, call (850) 872.3833.

