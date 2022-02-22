Advertisement

‘Kidz Klinic’s’ complimentary dental service is back in town

By Victoria Scott
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Paying out of pocket for a dental visit is expensive.

However, “Kidz Klinic” at Gulf Coast State College is hoping to take the bite out of the price tag.

“It’s important for us to reach out into the community, especially for the parents who maybe do not have access to a regular dental office,” adjunct instructor and dental hygienist Donita Keller said.

The College also provides affordable dental services to children and adults outside of the program.

“They can come anytime,” Keller said. “There will be a fee if they don’t come during Kidz Klinic, but it’s a very reduced rate, so it’s very economical for them.”

The program is also a chance for dental students to learn and work with young children.

“{We make} sure they’re cleaning their teeth well,” dental hygiene student Rebekah Griffin said. “We also do OHIS which is an index that we use to see how well they’re cleaning their teeth, their plaque, that kind of thing.”

Patients also learn about proper nutrition.

Parents are encouraged to call the College as soon as possible if they’re interested in scheduling an appointment for their child since time slots are limited.

Kidz Klinic will take place from February 21 - 24.

To schedule an appointment, call (850) 872.3833.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baristas at a Texas Starbucks jumped in to help a customer who they believed was in danger.
Starbucks baristas look out for customer who they believe was in danger
Pam Robb died after she was attacked by a recently rescued dog at a Florida animal rescue. Her...
Animal shelter worker killed when dog ‘suddenly snapped’
Jaliyah Arts, her husband, and 10-month-old son.
Fish Fry Fundraiser raises money for local woman’s chemotherapy
It was a day of emotions and celebration in Lynn Haven as community members gathered in honor...
Memorial event held in honor of local girl
Florida police say they arrested 61-year-old Joan Burke after her husband was found stabbed 140...
Florida woman charged, accused of stabbing husband 140 times

Latest News

Bumper stickers saying things like “baby on board” or sorority Greek letters seem harmless. But...
Law enforcement warns bumper stickers can make you a target for criminals
Bumper Stickers On Cars
Freeport community hosts a fundraiser to help with travel and medical expenses.
Freeport supports High School senior battling cancer
The old courthouse, now the location of the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, is one historic...
Calhoun County historic properties surveyed