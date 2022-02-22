Law enforcement warns bumper stickers can make you a target for criminals

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some people like to keep their cars plain, while others like to add a little extra personality. Bumper stickers saying things like “baby on board” or sorority Greek letters seem harmless. However, Lynn Haven Police Chief Ricky Ramie said bumper stickers can be downright dangerous.

“It’s not only free advertisement for any business or organization but it’s also an advertisement for any burglar or theft suspect,” Chief Ramie said.

Something as simple as a proud parent sticker could give criminals an edge.

“Let’s say you know you’ve got a high school soccer team on there and you know it’s soccer season and there’s a game playing that night, this lets them know that possibly you’re not going to be home during that time frame,” Chief Ramie said.

Keeping things private is why some people choose to keep their cars plain.

“I mean I know where I’m going and I know what I believe in. I don’t have to pronounce it to the world,” one local woman said.

“I think bumper stickers reflect like what you have in your car, what you’re about and everything. And I think that’s great to some people but it’s just not my way of doing it,” one visitor said.

Police insist that those who have personal stickers on their cars should also have cameras in their homes.

“We strongly encourage that because that way when you are away, you have an extra set of eyes looking at your home,” Chief Ramie said.

It’s better to be safe than sorry.

