Marlins have one more match to win for repeat state titles

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -There is one last week of work for the Arnold Marlins boys soccer team. Coach Jona Hammond and his guys will spend this week preparing for a return trip to Deland, host of the soccer state championships.

The Marlins, the 4A champs in 2021, making it to the 5A state championship match this season. That thanks to an 18-1-1 regular season. And then four straight home wins in the playoffs. The most recent of those, this 6-1 route of River Ridge Saturday in the 4A state semifinals. Arnold now looking ahead to a match against Belen Jesuit out of Miami, the defending 5A state champs. I spoke with coach Hammond Monday about making it this far again, and he says even he is impressed with the team this year, given the Marlins lost several key players from the team that won it all last year!

“Having the season we did, (in 2021) going 25-0-2, losing our goalkeeper, our back line, our defensive midfielder, our forward.” Jona said “You know seven of our eleven starters. nd so to get back there with only one loss, we were missing players in that one loss. And so to do what they’ve been able to do this season has been amazing to be a part of.”

The team beating Clay, Matanzas, Gulf Breeze and River Ridge in its four playoff matches by a combined 21-3. And the total aggregate score for the season, 114-13. Absolutely dominant.

“The key ingredient is their ability to play year-round with each other.” Hammond told me. “You know a lot of these guys play clubs together. I think when the season is over all these guys will be at the same club, playing together. Also the guys that played last year that are playing now, they were going up against the State championship team from last year in practice every day. You know they kind of learned some things from them. And then competing against that level of competition only makes you better. "

Given all that, the 18 goal differential in the playoffs even surprised the coach. ”I knew we could compete. I always believed we’d have the chance to play for a state championship. I think when I quit believing that I think I should quit coaching. But yeah it was a surprise how well they’ve clicked in the playoffs. Where, in the season they were still beating teams pretty good but they’ve just taken it to another level. And I think with so much on the line each game, they’re really bringing their best game you know to the field.”

Coach says Monday they did some team building stuff. Tuesday through Thursday they’ll work out at home. They’ll bus it to Central Florida Friday. The title match against Belen at Spec Martin Stadium in Deland set for 7:05 eastern Saturday night.

