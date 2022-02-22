Advertisement

Military-contracted helicopter crashes at missile range facility in Hawaii

By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEKAHA (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - A military-contracted helicopter crashed Tuesday morning at Kauai’s Pacific Missile Range Facility during a training operation.

Authorities have not said how many people were onboard, HawaiiNewsNow reports.

Multiple witnesses in boats off the facility saw the crash site, where thick black smoke was billowing into the air. A PMRF spokesperson said the crash happened about 10 a.m. Tuesday near the north side of the installation. The helicopter was flying “in support of a range training operation.”

Black smoke could be seen billowing from the site of a military-contracted chopper crash on...
Black smoke could be seen billowing from the site of a military-contracted chopper crash on Kauai.(@capt.andys/Instagram)

Alaska visitor Lindsie Fratus-Thomas posted video on Facebook of black smoke from the crash site and said she saw the helicopter “crash straight down” while on a whale watching tour off the coast.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Evans is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.
Babysitter arrested in connection with death of infant
Bumper stickers saying things like “baby on board” or sorority Greek letters seem harmless. But...
Law enforcement warns bumper stickers can make you a target for criminals
Local law enforcement agencies are working to keep drunk drivers off the roads by creating a...
Multiple agencies create DUI Task Force in Bay County
Since 2017, drivers have been dealing with continuous construction on State Road 390 -- part of...
Highway 390 traffic to shift overnight as part of expansion project
The Panama City and Crestview/Fort Walton Beach areas are home to some of the lowest gas prices...
Local gas prices among lowest in state

Latest News

FILE - In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao,...
Prosecutor: 3 cops in Floyd killing ‘chose to do nothing’
Nurse Lydia Holly prepares a child's COVID-19 vaccine dose, on Nov. 3, 2021, at Children's...
COVID-19 shots unlikely to prompt rare inflammation in kids
The United Nations Security Council met Monday to discuss Ukraine.
West hits back with sanctions as Russia pushes into Ukraine
The Panama City Commission unanimously approved plans for the design of the MLK Recreation...
Plans approved for MLK Recereation Center
February 21 through the 25, which is this week is designated by Congress as “Public Schools...
It’s National Public Schools Week