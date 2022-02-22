Multiple agencies create DUI Task Force in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - “Do not drink and drive in Bay County,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said.

Local law enforcement agencies are working to keep drunk drivers off the roads.

“DUI and related traffic crashes continue to be a major problem and a killer in Bay County,” Ford said.

It’s the first of its kind: a DUI task force.

It includes Florida Highway Patrol, BCSO, Panama City, Panama City Beach, Lynn Haven, Springfield, and the Parker Police Departments.

A team of 20 officers, deputies, and troopers took to the streets on Friday, February 18th, pulling a 12-hour shift into Saturday, February 19th.

The night consisted of, ”A lot of traffic stops, basically we’re out here trying to combat impaired drivers,” Corporal Alex Young with BCSO said.

NewsChannel 7 had the opportunity to shadow one of the deputies throughout the night just to see firsthand how DUI stops work.

“I’m looking at a vehicle, I’m looking at the vehicle’s driver’s behavior. I’m looking for drifting, slight drifting to the left slight drifting to the right,” Deputy Carlon Price with BCSO said.

At the beginning of the night, FHP troopers were some of the first to pull over a suspected DUI driver.

“This is what’s gonna happen to an individual at roadside now. Per going to the jail of an individual going through the process of an Intoxilyzer,” Price said.

According to Price, during a DUI pullover, one is given an Intoxilyzer screening which is where a breathalyzer test comes into play.

We’re told the entire process can take up to two hours to complete.

Throughout the 12-hour period, the DUI task force made 16 DUI arrests, 90 citations, 59 warnings, two drug arrests, and worked two crashes.

“Every person that chooses to drive while impaired represents a public safety threat through our community,” Ford said.

According to officials, in 2019, there were 32 traffic fatalities. In 2020, there were 35 fatalities, in 2021 there were 42. In addition to the 16 arrests, six other arrests were made over Super Bowl weekend.

The DUI Task Force isn’t done. It will be patrolling the streets of Bay County periodically over the next year.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.