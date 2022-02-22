Panama City Performing Arts and Events Center design firm selected

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A six-month process is complete for the future Panama City Performing Arts and Events Center.

Tuesday morning Panama City commissioners unanimously voted to select Wilson-Butler/Fentress as the architect and engineering design firm for phase one of the Civic Center’s replacement.

The firm will complete market analysis, determine concept designs and site selection.

Commissioners say this will answer questions as to what size the facility should be, where it will be located, and how it can become self-sufficient financially.

“We really have to take these first steps and although it may take a long time to rebuild some of these projects, parks and the Civic Center. It is an absolute necessity to plan for the future,” said Jenna Haligas, Panama City Ward I commissioner.

After phase one is complete, Panama City will review the process and decide if the firm will move into phase two.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.