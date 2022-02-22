Plans approved for MLK Recereation Center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Commission unanimously approved plans for the design of the MLK Recreation Center Re-Build Project.

Representatives from the CCR Architectures and Interiors Firm gave a presentation to the commission Tuesday morning on their master plan for the facility.

The presentation included artist renderings of the outside and inside of the building, including a playground, gymnasium, and community center.

Commissioner Kenneth Brown says the rec center will impact more than just its Glenwood location

“Not only Glenwood, everywhere. Even back when before Southport was Southport, but it’s going to bring Panama City up from a tadpole to where it should be. It’s about Panama City coming to be just what we want it to be, said Brown.”

The MLK Recreation Center is projected to be complete in fall 2024

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.