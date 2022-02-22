Advertisement

Plans approved for MLK Recereation Center

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Commission unanimously approved plans for the design of the MLK Recreation Center Re-Build Project.

Representatives from the CCR Architectures and Interiors Firm gave a presentation to the commission Tuesday morning on their master plan for the facility.

The presentation included artist renderings of the outside and inside of the building, including a playground, gymnasium, and community center.

Commissioner Kenneth Brown says the rec center will impact more than just its Glenwood location

“Not only Glenwood, everywhere. Even back when before Southport was Southport, but it’s going to bring Panama City up from a tadpole to where it should be. It’s about Panama City coming to be just what we want it to be, said Brown.”

The MLK Recreation Center is projected to be complete in fall 2024

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Evans is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.
Babysitter arrested in connection with death of infant
Bumper stickers saying things like “baby on board” or sorority Greek letters seem harmless. But...
Law enforcement warns bumper stickers can make you a target for criminals
Local law enforcement agencies are working to keep drunk drivers off the roads by creating a...
Multiple agencies create DUI Task Force in Bay County
Since 2017, drivers have been dealing with continuous construction on State Road 390 -- part of...
Highway 390 traffic to shift overnight as part of expansion project
The Panama City and Crestview/Fort Walton Beach areas are home to some of the lowest gas prices...
Local gas prices among lowest in state

Latest News

The Panama City Commission unanimously approved plans for the design of the MLK Recreation...
Plans approved for MLK Recereation Center
February 21 through the 25, which is this week is designated by Congress as “Public Schools...
It’s National Public Schools Week
It’s National “Public Schools Week”
It’s National Public Schools Week
Bill Husfelt awarded Florida Alliance for Arts Education 2021 Superintendent of the Year.
Bill Husfelt named Florida Alliance for Arts Education 2021 Superintendent of the Year
The firm that will determine concept designs and market analysis for the Marina Civic Center's...
Panama City Performing Arts and Events Center design firm selected