Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

Dense fog will be an issue for our Western Counties, west of Hwy331, through about 8 or 9am before it lifts and thins out. Give yourself a few minutes extra out the door this morning in anticipation of slower travels.

Otherwise, temperatures are pleasant in the upper 50s to low 60s. A light jacket may be needed for those who are susceptible to feeling chilly, especially with the damp conditions. Once the fog lifts, temperatures will warm quickly and you’ll be able to shed the jacket. Skies will clear to mainly sunny and highs today reach the mid 70s on the coast to low 80s inland.

Southerly winds are back in place and that will increase the moisture content of our air mass today and tonight. In fact, it may get slightly sticky heading into tonight and tomorrow. That will likely lead toward foggy starts over the days ahead.

We’ll see the fog generally lift out through mid morning to a mix of sun and clouds across our skies with no real rain chances in sight for much of the week. The only exception to the fog lifting out will be along the immediate beaches. Fog will linger either just onto the beaches or just offshore.

Highs will remain in the 70s for the coast this week, while inland areas will warm into the 80s in this spring pattern by tomorrow afternoon. Our next rain chance comes along a cold front moving through on Friday. However, it appears to be rather weak in nature with only a few passing showers possible. Temperatures only dip down into the seasonal upper 60s for the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, fog clears out by mid morning to mainly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs today reach the low 70s on the coast to low 80s inland. Your 7 Day Forecast will have a stretch of foggy mornings ahead for much of the week with a mix of sun and clouds during the day and warm temperatures.

