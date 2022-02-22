Advertisement

Warrior Beach Retreat returns to Panama City Beach

The Warrior Beach Retreat is having a fundraiser tonight, February 22. 2022 at the Todd Herendeen Theatre.(WJHG)
By Alex Joyce
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Warrior Beach Retreat is having a fundraiser Tuesday at the Todd Herendeen Theatre.

Linda Cope with her husband, Philip, and son, Jonathan, started the Warrior Beach Retreat 13 years ago.

Their purpose is to make it possible for combat wounded soldiers of the Iraq and Afghanistan tours, along with their spouses/caregivers, to spend an entire week relaxing in Panama City Beach, Florida.

Linda, Philip, and Jonathan use their personal experience and passion to serve those who served their country.

The fundraiser will be 25 dollars at the door with the proceeds going towards paying for the retreat.

The retreat, which starts next week, will be held at the Sheraton Panama City Beach Resort.

If you can’t make the fundraiser and want to know more about the organization, including donations, visit warriorbeachretreat.org.

