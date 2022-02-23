Are panther sightings common in Bay County?

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One local man said he saw what he believed to be a Florida Panther get hit by a truck on Highway 98 in Panama City Beach last Saturday.

“A truck coming the other way hit it, ran over it with the back tire,” Witness David Demarest said.

After contacting Florida Fish and Wildlife officials, they confirmed it was not a panther. According to FWC, it’s rare to see one of these endangered cats in Northwest Florida.

Bear Creek Feline Center is a sanctuary for wild cats in Panama City. Director Jim Broaddus said you shouldn’t be afraid to encounter one of these felines because they are more scared of humans than we are of them.

“We’ve seen one in 20 years in the wild,” Broaddus said.

He wants people to know that these cats are important to the environment.

“All of these critters are pretty much important to the balance of how everything goes,” Broaddus said.

FWC Officials said the only information they can give WJHG about the incident is that it was not a panther. They said it may be a bobcat or something that looks similar to a panther.

If you see a sick, injured or dead Florida panther, you can report it online at https://app.myfwc.com/LE/WildlifeAlert/Default.aspx or call 888-404-FWCC (888-404-3922).

