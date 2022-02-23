Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, February 22nd

By Scott Rossman
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Basketball/Boys

4A Regional Semifinal

Bay 49 Paxon 46 F/OT

1A Regional Finals

Jay 48 Paxton 57

Franklin 60 Malone 76

Juco Basketball/Womens

2nd Place Playoff Game

Chipola 73 Gulf Coast 74

High School Baseball

Blounsttown 0 Bozeman 14 F/4

Bay 2 Franklin 1

St. John Paul 15 Sneads 11

Wewahitchka Altha

Port St. Joe 6 Liberty 13

Rocky Bayou 0 Freeport 11

Vernon 0 Chipley 22 F/4

Graceville 13 Gadsden 0

Mosley 13 Crestview 0

High School Softball

Bozeman 6 Mosley 7

Vernon 20 Rutherford 3

Sneads 0 Marianna 14

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Bozeman opens baseball season with big win
Bucks open up the baseball season with big win Tuesday

Most Read

Mary Evans is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.
Babysitter arrested in connection with death of infant
Bumper stickers saying things like “baby on board” or sorority Greek letters seem harmless. But...
Law enforcement warns bumper stickers can make you a target for criminals
Bay County Council on Aging has been helping people make ends meet for years.
Financial assistance opportunities for your FPL electric bills
Local law enforcement agencies are working to keep drunk drivers off the roads by creating a...
Multiple agencies create DUI Task Force in Bay County
Since 2017, drivers have been dealing with continuous construction on State Road 390 -- part of...
Highway 390 traffic to shift overnight as part of expansion project

Latest News

Student Athlete of the Week
Chris Bibbs is this week’s Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week
North Bay Haven is going through a coaching change, that change starting with the departure of...
North Bay Haven football coach not coming back next season
Masker helping Arnold to another big season while racking up impressive GPA
Marlins have one more match to win for repeat state titles
14 teams competing in 2nd ACC Watersound Invitational
ACC Watersound Invitational taking place at Shark’s Tooth