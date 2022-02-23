Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, February 22nd
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
High School Basketball/Boys
4A Regional Semifinal
Bay 49 Paxon 46 F/OT
1A Regional Finals
Jay 48 Paxton 57
Franklin 60 Malone 76
Juco Basketball/Womens
2nd Place Playoff Game
Chipola 73 Gulf Coast 74
High School Baseball
Blounsttown 0 Bozeman 14 F/4
Bay 2 Franklin 1
St. John Paul 15 Sneads 11
Wewahitchka Altha
Port St. Joe 6 Liberty 13
Rocky Bayou 0 Freeport 11
Vernon 0 Chipley 22 F/4
Graceville 13 Gadsden 0
Mosley 13 Crestview 0
High School Softball
Bozeman 6 Mosley 7
Vernon 20 Rutherford 3
Sneads 0 Marianna 14
