Chris Bibbs is this week’s Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Our next Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week IS a senior at North Bay Haven. Chris Bibbs is a student with a 3.7 grade point average. He put up very good numbers on the court as well this season, with 24 points, 8 rebounds and four assists per game. All that helping the Buc’s to a record 23 wins this season. Bibbs tells me playing sports, first football and track, and then exclusively basketball, had made him think seriously about a future in sports, even if he’s not playing one!

“If basketball doesn’t work out, (I will) definitely get a really good career path.” Bibbs told me Monday via Zoom. “I have some options. I’m thinking sports medicine, broadcaster things of those nature. But for sure I want to go to college and continue my life through college.”

“What makes this young man special” says North Bay Haven head basketball coach Daryl Scott “as you know he comes to class every day and sits up in the front. He’s the first one in the class, all the teachers love him at North Bay Haven. They’re always sending me emails complementing Chris. And how he is, respectful he is in class and he helps out he’s one of the leaders there on campus.”

Back to Bibbs on the court, his play and leadership a big reason this year’s Buc’s team, which just bowed out of the state playoffs with a hard fought loss at Bay, has set the bar for North Bay Haven players and teams to come!

“Oh it means a lot.” Chris says “We came into the season with a goal, a goal to make history. And for us to actually make the history, it’s one thing to make goals and set out plans, but to actually accomplish them as another thing. It’s a great experience and it means a lot. And I’m glad that it happened for us now. To set the standard for younger guys to work hard and compete with our record. And beat our record in the future.” “Oh Chris is high motor.” adds coach Scott “He definitely has a high IQ. He’s always two steps ahead of the defender. Offensively he has what most coaches look for at that level. At the division one or division two level. They are looking for a dog and Chris is a dog.” Newschannel 7′s Student Athlete of the Week sponsored by Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.