Deane Bozeman first graders bury time capsule on 2/22/22 to open on 3/3/33

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Palindrome days don’t happen very often. It means the date reads the same backward as forward, a lesson first graders at Deane Bozeman learned on 2/22/22.

“Today (Tuesday) is 2/22/22 and our students are in first grade,” Deane Bozeman first grade teacher Lindsey Hicks said.

It’s a day for the history books for these first graders. A chapter they plan to open again in the future.

“It’s called a time capsule and we put things in there to give us a whole memory of first grade,” first-grader Victoria said.

And they’ll unlock these memories on another unique date.

“Next time a year like this rolls around will be 3/3/33,” said Hicks.

11 years from now in their senior year.

Each student put a special item in the time capsule.

“A toy kitty cat,” first-grader Paisley Eddie said.

Along with a class picture and a letter to their future selves.

And even a letter from their teachers to their class in the future.

“It’s really special as a teacher to get to see your students take part in something so monumental,” said Hicks.

A monumental moment they are all happy to be a part of. All three of Deane Bozeman’s first-grade classes participated, which is about 60 students who put their memories in the box. But what makes this time capsule even more unique, is this is a K-12 school.

“So these students will have the opportunity to walk past their own little piece of history every day which is really cool,” said Hicks.

History that these students are taking into their own hands.

“We are burying it and then we are going to put a scoop of our hands with dirt and then drop it,” said Victoria.

Though the memories are buried Tuesday, the thought of unlocking them on 3/3/33 is...

“Happy. Exciting,” first-grader Milo Forrest said.

An exciting day that doesn’t happen very often, but luckily, they’ll get to do it again in 11 years.

Teachers tell us they will have a paver engrave 2/22/22 and class of 2033 on top of the time capsule.

