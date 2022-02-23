Financial assistance opportunities for your FPL electric bills

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Shifting from Gulf Power to Florida Power and Light means more than just a change in logo. It also means a change in prices.

“Essentially it’s if you use more energy, you pay more on your bill,” FPL Spokesperson Christopher McGrath said.

As those electricity bills are rolling out, residents are reaching out.

Bay County Council on Aging has been helping people make ends meet for years.

“Over the course of a year, we’ve probably helped more than 1,000 people when you count all the people who are affected by the power bill,” Bay County Council on Aging CEO Beth Coulliette said. “We help with people who have very high power bills and we help people who are getting a cut-off notice. we especially help people who are in crisis who depend on their power who are on maybe oxygen or have some sort of medical need for power.”

But the non-profit organization only has a certain amount of funds for the year, and the money is now running low.

“There’s been sufficient money in the past but I think we’re using it at a faster rate than we normally do,” Coulliette said.

Beach Care Services is another local non-profit working to help folks financially, but the funding is limited there too.

“We’re not here to help someone forever. we’re here to refer and get them on their feet,” Beach Care Services Treasurer John Harrison said.

FPL also helps customers work through billing issues with the help of the state and federal governments. Some of those programs include Low-Income Home Energy Assistance, Elderly Home Energy Assistance, and Project SHARE.

FPL also offers payment plans and extensions.

“First and foremost disconnecting customers for nonpayment is and always has been the last resort for FPL. We are not here to turn your power off,” McGrath said.

For more information on FPL assistance programs, you can go to their website.

For information on the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program offered through Bay County Council on Aging, you can go to their website.

