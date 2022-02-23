Less than 100 days: 7 steps to prepare your home ahead of hurricane season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We are officially less than 100 days out from hurricane season and that might seem like plenty of time for native Floridians, but for out of state folks who have recently moved to the panhandle, that countdown might make you a little nervous.

NewsChannel 7′s Jenna LeMair spoke with an expert from The Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety about the 7 steps we can take to get our homes ready.

1. Inspect your roof – Your roof is your first line of defense in severe weather, and a roof in need of repair is vulnerable to high winds. Look for unsealed shingles that will be vulnerable to wind and rain and inspect flashing for leaks. If your roof needs to be repaired or replaced this is a longer-lead project so you’ll want to start with an inspection now to see if it’s ready to stand up to high winds and arrange for repairs if needed. If it’s time for a new roof, have your roofing contractor install it to the FORTIFIED standard, show to better withstand hurricane winds.

2. Check on gutters, downspouts, and soffits – Be sure your gutters, downspouts and soffits are securely in place, and clean out gutters to keep water from building up around your roof.

3. Trim trees – Trees in your yard can pose a threat to your home during high winds falling on the roof and causing extensive damage or breaking through windows. Trim back any branches that overhang the house and have an arborist remove dead, dying or diseased trees.

4. Select a wind-rated garage door – Garage doors are one of the most vulnerable parts of the home in high winds. Wind can push a garage door inward, allowing pressure to build and push up on the roof and surrounding walls and cause a cascade of structural damage to the entire home. Be sure you have a wind-rated garage doors tested to show it is designed to withstand these pressures and make sure if you have it serviced regularly to confirm it is in good working order.

5. Protect your windows – Purchase hurricane shutters now to keep out damaging winds if a hurricane nears. Use silicone caulk to seal cracks and gaps around windows, too.

6. Get a whole–home generator – A generator will keep you prepared for a power outage year-round. In the aftermath of a storm, it can certainly help keep your family comfortable until power is restored, but in the event you do experience storm damage like water entry, regulating the temperature can be critical to reducing further damage from mold. If you already have a generator, be sure it is serviced and ready to go.

7. Review your insurance policy – Now is a really good time to review your insurance policy to understand what it covers and make changes if you’ve made improvements to your home or made any big purchases. Add your insurance agent’s contact information to the contacts on your phone and create a home inventory to document your belongings. That way, if you do have some damage you can quickly reach your agent and start the recovery process.

