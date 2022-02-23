Advertisement

Lucky Puppy Rescue puts on Spay-Ghetti fundraiser

By Alex Joyce
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Spay-Ghetti is a fundraiser put on by the Lucky Dog Rescue to support their animals.

“We have it every year usually around February or March,” Event Coordinator Lindsay Watts said. “It’s to bring awareness about spaying and neutering your pets.”

The fundraiser will serve a spaghetti meal as well as a silent auction and raffle to raise money.

Lucky Puppy Rescue will have puppies on site, so if you are interested please visit their website to fill out an adoption application.

Spay-Ghetti will be held at The Barn at Wicked Wheel Saturday March 12, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

