Lynn Haven wraps up month of Black History Month celebrations

By Tony Reese
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Black History Month is almost over, and one local city is going out with a bang.

From a color guard presentation to an artwork competition and even a guest speaker, the City of Lynn Haven rolled out all the stops to cap off a month of celebrations.

“We wanted this day to somewhat be a celebration for everyone that has put a lot of time and energy into this Black History month activities,” Vickie Gainer, Lynn Haven’s City Manager said.

Community members gathered in the city’s senior activity club to look at paintings done by local students.

“We had asked schools to really do art and exhibits of what Black History means to them,” Gainer said.

Mowat Middle School student Labin Hyde received the top honors from the art competition in all three categories; originality, creativity, and best use of art composition.

When asked what advice he would give to others he had this to say.

“Don’t stop if you’re good at something, just keep going,” Hyde said.

Residents also had the opportunity to come out and hear from their very own, United States Air Force Col. Nikki Mitchell.

“It’s so humbling to be recognized in my home city. Lynn Haven means so much to me,” Mitchell said.

“It’s just, Lynn Haven is a part of who I am, a part of what I am. It’s kind of how I think about myself in terms of who are you, where are you from, I’m from Lynn Haven, Florida,” Mitchell said.

When asked what’s one takeaway she hoped someone would walk away with from the event.

“If you have something in your heart that you want to do. Then you work on it, it may not come easy, but if it’s what you desire then you work towards it, you find a way to achieve it,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell also received a proclamation from the city making February 22nd, Col. Mitchell Day.

Believe in yourself and work towards it, then you can reach that goal.

The theme for this Black History Month: Black Health and Wellness.

